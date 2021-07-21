Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 88,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,944. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

