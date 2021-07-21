Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.40 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.