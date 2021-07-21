Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.49. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

