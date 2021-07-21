Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UVE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

