Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.