Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.