United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 126,332 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

