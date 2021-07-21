United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.11. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

