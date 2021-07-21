United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

