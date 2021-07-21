United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

