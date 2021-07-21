Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unisys were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.