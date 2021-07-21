uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $62.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

