Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

