Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Unilever alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,337.86 ($56.67) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,286.10. The stock has a market cap of £113.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.