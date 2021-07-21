Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Hits $23.06 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and $9.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00018115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00227490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

