Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $177,557.16 and approximately $278.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00099212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00139404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.81 or 0.99826888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

