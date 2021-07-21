Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $172.00 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $172.00 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013589 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00799283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.