UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.46% of UMB Financial worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.