uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

