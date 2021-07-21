UBS Group’s (UBS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

