UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 211,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 2,735,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,005 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,186,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 541,020 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

