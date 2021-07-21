UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

