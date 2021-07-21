UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

