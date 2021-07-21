UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €20.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

CS stock opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.20. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

