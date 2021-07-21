UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

ALO stock opened at €36.04 ($42.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.98. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

