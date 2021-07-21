UBS Group AG Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.