UBS Group AG Sells 231 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Argan were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

