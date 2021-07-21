UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Medallia were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Medallia by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

