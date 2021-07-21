UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1,079.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

