UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,859 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

