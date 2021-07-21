UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

