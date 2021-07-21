UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

