UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

