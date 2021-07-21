UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,212,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $17,426,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.