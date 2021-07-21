UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.