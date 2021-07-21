U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.37. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 2,479 shares.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

