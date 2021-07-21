Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $378,678.48. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

