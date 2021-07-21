Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $926,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenable by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

