Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 168.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $42,749,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

