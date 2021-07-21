Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,318 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.