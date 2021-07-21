Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

