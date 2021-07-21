Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 1,480 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.39. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $127.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

