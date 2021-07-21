Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TVPC stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

