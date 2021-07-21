Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TVPC stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.
About Twin Vee PowerCats
