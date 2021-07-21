TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,142.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $72,142.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,429,805,775 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

