Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 560,524 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

GMBTU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.