Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.39 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

