Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,945 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25, a PEG ratio of 328.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

