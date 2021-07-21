Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 35,399 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1,697.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,708 shares of company stock valued at $56,693,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.