Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 96,179 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1,637.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

