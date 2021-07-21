Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

